What’s the most important qualification of a School Board member? The desire to provide a great education to every student. That includes knowledge of curriculum, student learning styles, teacher qualifications, accountability to parents and community, knowledge of state laws, and personal intelligence.
Candidate Lillian Acker possesses all the needed traits. Who better to help run our school than a retired teacher? Her 25 years of teaching, administration, and work with education in the States of Ohio and Illinois will bring to our town a wealth of ideas from other sections of the country. All her life, Lillian has worked tirelessly for students and their education. She is not an extremist and will ensure our children are protected from some of the radical ideas now assaulting education.