For all that Fountain Hills is, there is so much more that it could be. Let’s start with schools.

The Arizona Auditor General report released this week cites Arizona’s mediocre status nationwide as a state for teacher salaries, mirroring the National Education Association report released earlier this year. But what really stands out is where Fountain Hills places statewide for teacher pay. If you live in Fountain Hills and are not embarrassed and ashamed by the numbers, you should be.