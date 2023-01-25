It has come to my attention that the Mayor of Fountain Hills is a member of a group called “Liberal Ladies.” That, on the surface, would seem to be good news. Liberals are always credited with being compassionate and having the interests of the poor at the top of their priority list. Knowing this, I’m sure that the mayor (and the Town Council) will support the repeal of the sales tax on food and the rental tax in Fountain Hills.
While taxing food and housing is never a good idea since both of these things are essential to life itself, taxing them during times of high inflation, economic uncertainty and diminishing retirement income is especially onerous to the poor. And, by the way, taxing rent is a double tax since property taxes are already levied against all properties in Fountain Hills.