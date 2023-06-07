Just a note to Representative David Schweikert regarding his “My Opinion” column in the May 24 Fountain Hills Times. He forgot to mention that the reason tax revenues are down 10% versus last year is due to the massive tax cut he voted for.
So now we have companies like Amazon who pay no taxes and the wealthy enjoying their biggest tax cut ever. That’s what you call a good deal for America? He and his fellow Freedom Caucus extremists are the ones holding the rest of us hostage. Why aren’t the tax cuts on the table as well? This just shows where your priorities are, congressman, and it’s not seniors, the middle class or your low-income constituents.