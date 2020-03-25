During this very difficult time in our country and town, I would like to implore you all to support our local restaurants.
I am a self-professed takeout queen. I am here to tell you that every meal I take out is just as good as if we ate at the restaurant. A little microwaving (if necessary), put on comfortable clothes, pour a beverage and dinner (or breakfast or lunch) is a snap. Please consider doing that to help keep our restaurants in business.
Every weekend I stop by DJ’s Bagel Cafe to take home breakfast. All of you that crowd in getting your great breakfast can still crowd in (there’s plenty of room for social separation), get your usual breakfast and take it home and have breakfast with your family. There is no reason why we have to stop supporting our friends and neighbors that have taken such good care of our culinary wants and needs over the years.
If we do not support our restaurants during this time, they will not be here to feed us in the future. And not only would that be a shame, it would be our fault.
Editor’s note: A “Local Eats” feature has been added to fhtimes.com. Visit the main page and scroll down past the initial news and you’ll see the big red banner. Click on it to see which restaurants in town are open and offering curbside deliver, takeout or home delivery. Any restaurants not included in the listing should call 480-837-1925 to be added.