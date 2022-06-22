The White House changed hands January 2021 and has been ruled by a succession of take-away mandates. Taking away America’s energy independence reversed a stable economy, skyrocketed inflation, and broke the supply chain.
Defunding the police, bail cutbacks, and not prosecuting criminals took away our safety and security. Without fear of prosecution, criminals attack innocent victims.
Taking away the medical autonomy to decide what a person injects into their body is authoritarian rule. Additional autocratic mandates included cloth masking, lockdowns, taking away your job for noncompliance, each proved to be unscientific failures.
Effective immigration law enforcement was taken away. National security was taken away despite the vast majority of Americans calling for secure borders.
Taken away is the peace of mind that you can protect your family and property by using legally purchased firearms. The Federal bureaucracy intends to take away your ability to protect yourself from assailants, including government regulators.
Taken away and destroyed were historical artifacts that represent the struggles and successes of America’s progress. Historical memorials of truth stolen from future generations is hateful.
Taken away is the individual’s incentive to excel through persistence and merit. The bright qualities of self-reliance are being washed over by unhealthy dependencies like systemic welfare, drug abuse and gambling. America, founded on independence, has radical advocates for all forms of institutionalized dependencies.
The worst take away is suppressing the voices attempting to openly speak the truth about all these mandated take-aways. Political antagonists take away open debate by applying censoring, cancelling and name-calling to instill fear and compliance.
The harmful take-aways, all done on purpose and contrary to the desire of most Americans, remain in place. Returning to 2020 fossil fuel production levels would slow down the suffering and jumpstart a gradual emergence from mandated take-aways.