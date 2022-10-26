Writing from a recent experience, Fountain Hills residents (as I am) please take notice if you are considering employing an unlicensed contractor handyman for services. Prior to agreeing make sure you do one of the following for your own protection: Get an itemized, signed proposal on paper (they may refuse), or have someone witness the proposal and take notes and get a signature from the handyman (they may refuse) or lastly, record the transaction on a smartphone.
If there are any additional services/materials required later on, don't forget to follow the above. Pay by check or credit/debit card, no cash. Try to get some kind of signed receipt (they may refuse).