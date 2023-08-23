As FHUSD staff and students have returned to school, I wanted to thank all the hardworking staff and community members who worked tirelessly to prepare our sites for the first day of school. The excitement that filled the beautiful hallways at Falcon Fest was a wonderful sight to see. A quality educational experience is a foundation to an amazing school district.

Whether you have a student in Fountain Hills Unified School District this year or not, it’s essential to know what is happening in your local school district. Community members are welcome and encouraged to attend Fountain Hills Unified School District board meetings on the first and third Wednesday of every month, volunteer in classrooms or become a mentor.