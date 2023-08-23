As FHUSD staff and students have returned to school, I wanted to thank all the hardworking staff and community members who worked tirelessly to prepare our sites for the first day of school. The excitement that filled the beautiful hallways at Falcon Fest was a wonderful sight to see. A quality educational experience is a foundation to an amazing school district.
Whether you have a student in Fountain Hills Unified School District this year or not, it’s essential to know what is happening in your local school district. Community members are welcome and encouraged to attend Fountain Hills Unified School District board meetings on the first and third Wednesday of every month, volunteer in classrooms or become a mentor.
Parents, I encourage you to take an interest in what your child is learning and how they spend their time no matter what grade level. Learn the curriculum, programs and clubs in which your child is participating. Don’t hesitate to ask anyone in the district any questions you may have. Join a committee, the PTO, Boosters or volunteer in your child’s classroom or at school sporting events. It's important to build rapport and relationships with your child’s teachers and school staff. We have some of the best staff in Arizona.
As one individual of a five-member board, I will continue to work toward transparency, strong academics and fiscal responsibility within our allocated funding. I am thankful for the ongoing support and look forward to working with everyone to ensure we provide our students the best education possible.