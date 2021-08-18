Note to Rep. John Kavanagh on his 2021 legislative report. You forgot to include the sweetheart deal for the private corrections industry that nails Arizona taxpayers.
With over 7,600 empty beds in public facilities across the state, I have to question why we need more private prison facilities and why we taxpayers have to guarantee these private companies get paid for up to 90 percent capacity even if the beds aren’t filled.
So, all it took was a $3,750 campaign contribution from the GEO Group to get your support? Now that’s what I call a productive legislative session.