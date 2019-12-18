Trinity Lutheran Church was the site of a wonderfully successful Cookie Walk last Saturday. Volunteers supplied many dozens of cookies and other sweet treats. Members of the community showed up in force to purchase goodies and to support our local Extended Hands Food Bank. Many purchasers generously told our cashiers to, “keep the change.”
Big thanks to all who helped out by baking, assisting at the sale, cleaning up afterward, publicizing and shopping at the event. As a result, Trinity is able to make a generous gift to the food bank and help to feed the hungry folks in our area.
Trinity (at the corner of Palisades and Fountain Hills Blvd.) invites the community to come out to our patio on Wednesday, Dec. 18, beginning at 5:30 p.m. to view our life-size Nativity scene, enjoy a bowl of chili and join in a carol sing. Merry Christmas and thanks to all!