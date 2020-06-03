On a ventilator for nearly four weeks, I survived. I have praise for many and special gratitude to Honor Health, Dr. Okafor, my hospital PT nurse (I sang to her; no, no, no rehab) and Jason (my home PT therapist). To Rep. Schweikert and my son, Kevin, who intervened on my care insuring a positive outcome, eternal and profound thanks.
Getting “over” this virus is not fast but requires months of recovery. Muscle fatigue and atrophy, shallow breaths, compromised memory, heart irregularities, motor skills, balance, headaches, cognitive abilities – doctors are still uncertain how long or if these ailments might cease.
The most difficult challenge is acceptance as a survivor. I will not kill you. Please do not fear me after overcoming so much, as that trauma should not be endured by anyone. I fought to live. My fight continues every day.