What makes Fountain Hills a great place to live? What would you like to see change, if anything? We want to hear from you.
For decades residents and business owners in Fountain Hills have worked together to help shape our beautiful town into what we get to experience today. They’ve worked together utilizing focus groups, workshops and community surveys to collect the input of residents. Now you have an opportunity to do what others have done by going to visionfh.org and share your voice in the 2020 survey.
Our VisionFH website was created by non-partisan volunteers to be a community resource where you will find information on a variety of popular topics. Each of us has different needs, knowledge and perspectives of what makes Fountain Hills a great place to live. Our website is the place where you can express your ideas, ask questions and provide feedback on various topics.
The 2020 survey is designed to find out how satisfied you are with the priority and daily features of our Town. At our website you will also find upcoming topics that might interest you, so return often and continue to be heard in a variety of ways.
After everyone has had a chance to voice their perspectives, feedback will be assembled into easy to read reports that will be posted online and available for people to utilize when making decisions for our community.
Your thoughts and ideas do matter. To those who call Fountain Hills their home or workplace, the 2020 survey is the place to go to. The more who get involved, the more relevant opinions become.
Let’s continue to work together and generate ideas that will make a positive impact and continue to create a vibrant future for Fountain Hills.
VisionFH is waiting to hear from you.