Last week’s Times had an article about the future Sunridge Park which the Town is working on. The article mentioned the survey the Town sent to the HOA management company for residents to fill out. That survey is well developed to ensure the answers the Town wants, not the answers that support the residents’ desires.
For example, one questions asks about the parking lot and asks that in addition to the ADA parking spots, how many should there be and the first choice is 5-10, the next 11-20. There is no option of 0 or 1-2 or less than five. Therefore, the survey will show that 5-10 is the answer.
Likewise, in the question about what infrastructure is wanted, there is a long list, but no option that says no infrastructure or no infrastructure besides clearing a trail. Therefore, if even one responder says shade structure or one says horseshoe or bocce ball, the Town will say residents want a shade structure, horseshoes and a bocce ball court.
This vacant lot/future park site is at the west end of Desert Canyon. At the east end is Golden Eagle Park, only a 15-minute or less walk away. Within two blocks of Desert Canyon are two HOA-maintained pocket parks. Urban Fitness Trail #3 runs along Desert Canyon Drive and then along Sunridge Drive. The HOA also lists additional walking trails on its website. There are multiple open spaces within the HOA.
I believe this site will be expensive to develop with its varied terrain and drainage issues. Other areas of the town need a new park much more than SunRidge Canyon. Build a park where it is more needed and can be built cheaper.