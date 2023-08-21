Is the School District really that bad? I suppose that depends on who you ask. It’s an opinion, for sure. We’ve heard quite a bit of opinions on how bad the schools are; but what is believable, and what is fabricated, embellished, or otherwise to make an attempt at advancing one's own political agenda?

At the end of my daughter's eighth grade, she was looking for a fresh start. She spent a number of years outside of the FHUSD. We toured a number of area schools, including Fountain Hills High School. Once the announcement was made of Dr. Jagodzinski’s return, we knew we found our school.