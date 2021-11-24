This is in response to Sherri James, who wrote a quite surprising letter. I’m surprised because you aren’t paying attention to what is going on in this country.
The Democrats are calling Republicans racist, sexist, taking away parents’ rights to have a say in their children’s education, forcing mandated vaccines and taking away means of self-defense. Look right now at what’s happening in Kenosha, Wis. The people are lined up outside calling for Kyle Rittenhouse to be locked up. Even right here in Scottsdale, the president of the school board had to resign his position as president, although he’s still on the board, for keeping a dossier, a technique to intimidate those parents, presumably because they are Republicans.
Now, who’s the bully? Proud to be GOP!