Richard Rutkowski posted a letter in the May 20 issue where he wants to call attention to “potential problems” by allowing all-by-mail voting. I suggest readers watch FOX News’ Chris Wallace totally debunk the Trump party’s narrative about mail-in voting fraud.
They know the bigger the turnout, the more risk for Trump to lose the election. It’s a false narrative and just a veiled attempt at reducing the ability of Arizonians to vote, by forcing you to vote in person. It’s called voter suppression.