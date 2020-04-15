I recently saw a post on Facebook by Jeremy Hall from the Daybreak development group that will be voted on in early May. The post included a website that includes a list of supporters for this project. My name was listed and I want to assure anyone that has seen this “supporter” list that I have never been in favor of this project.
In fact, I have written letters to the Fountain Hills Planning and Zoning Commission as well as the Town Council strongly against Daybreak. Out of curiosity, I took the time and tried to look up the approximately 520 names on this list. Of those I found, only 238 showed that they actually live in Fountain Hills. Others live in the Phoenix metro area and many are from out of state. I could not find 41 names listed, of which one listed was Shelby Coup – isn’t that a car? I have been told by some others also on this list that they are not in favor of this project and were not contacted to use their name. Residents may want to check the “supporter” list on Jeremy Hall’s website, unless he has deleted the list after my complaint to him.
When 1,800 residents signed and submitted a petition to have this project voted on by residents of Fountain Hills, all signatures had to be verified. Only those living in Fountain Hills and registered to vote in Arizona were qualified. I feel that Mr. Hall posting a list of names, most of which don’t even reside in Fountain Hills, is very misleading of how many true supporters there are of the Daybreak project.
If you want to check out all the reasons so many residents of Fountain Hills are against this project, please go to smartdevelopmentfountainhills.com.