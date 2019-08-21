As a long-time resident of Fountain Hills and a real estate professional, I heartily support the development of Daybreak apartment community on the northeast corner of Shea and Palisades.
There are only three apartment complexes in town. All are full, or nearly full. New, nicely designed apartments will complement what exists and the convenient proximity to the Shea corridor is a big plus. This affordable rental option will attract younger people and contribute to the growth of our town.
Let’s get behind Daybreak and show our support.