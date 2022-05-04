Editor’s note: The following letter was sent from the Mayor of Zamosc, Poland, Andrzej (Andrew) Wnuk, to Christine Colley, Fountain Hills Sister Cities president, for the town's financial assistance for Ukraine refugees. To date, Fountain Hills has contributed $27,700 to its Sister City, Zamosc.
I would like to start by thanking you for your invaluable support of us and our neighbors. I am pleased that the residents of Fountain Hills are so generous and thinking of us during this difficult time. At the same time, I congratulate you on assuming the honorable position of President of the Sister Cities of Fountain Hills.
The war in Ukraine resulted in a huge wave of refugees in the very first days. The people of Zamosc and our friends from the twin cities have passed a test of humanity, offering their boundless help and support.
Help is needed both for those who crossed the border and for those who remained in Ukraine. The city of Zamosc has so far taken in many refugees and we are now providing them with accommodation and helping them to find work. We also provide psychological and legal assistance.
Help is also needed abroad. That is why, so far, I have participated in nine aid transports to our partner cities in Ukraine, to Lutsk and to Zhovka. On Tuesday, 26 April, there will be another transport to Ukraine in which I will participate.
I would like to express my sincere thanks to you for your financial assistance to date. It is very important to us and we appreciate your efforts and prayers. I wish you and all the people of Fountain Hills the best of health and happiness.