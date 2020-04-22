I am the current president of the Four Peaks Rotary Foundation and a past president of the Four Peaks Rotary Club and was Co-Chair of the Rotary Centennial Splash Park in Fountain Park, where we raised over $180,000 for this public private park.
The FPR Foundation is currently funding the Extended Hands Food Bank with extra money and labor during this critical time for our neighbors and the food bank. We are currently involved in an International Rotary Grant program where Rotary International and Four Peaks Rotary Foundation and Four Peaks Rotary Club are the sponsoring club for the installation of approximately 90 potable water storage tanks and electrical pumps (approximately $350,000) for 90 residences on the Navajo Nation in Arizona.
With some people in the Hills receiving checks which is unplanned for and possibly un-needed, I thought it might be an opportunity for the request of a donation. Our foundation supported over 20 projects this fiscal year. Many of the projects and grants we provided go un-noticed to the public. There are so many requests for food that EXHB cannot keep up. Three of our club members (two are Foundation board directors) are currently doing a food drive outside of the foundation to help fill the extra demand.
Our water project is on hold on the reservation, as the Navajo Reservation is closed to non-tribal members due to COVID-19. Rotary is currently raising additional funds to supply additional tankers and containers for the whole reservation – outside of the approximately 90 homes which we have committed to putting in water storage and power to this year.
For more information or to offer support, call Dick Bauer at 602-469-5194.