I am writing in support of, and recommending voting for, Congressman David Schweikert, who has worked around the clock for our district, Arizona and this great nation. Much has been stated about the Congressional investigations. The following are facts:
1. Representative Schweikert’s former chief of staff was the person who broke the rules.
2. Schweikert accepted the responsibility and has learned his lesson of paying closer attention to those who work for him.
3. David Schweikert, unlike as in the deceptive commercials, received no personal financial gain.
Now, let’s look at Tipirneni:
1. She doesn’t even live in our Congressional district and can’t even vote for herself for Congress. She lives in the West Valley, in Glendale, where she has already lost two races for Congress.
2. She’s dressed in “scrubs” in her congressional ad and touts her experience as an emergency room doctor.
3. Tipirneni continues to tell voters she is an ER doctor and dresses in scrubs despite the fact she hasn’t practiced medicine for nearly 13 years after settling a major malpractice lawsuit and no longer meets the requirements to be an emergency room doctor (American Board of Emergency).
4. Tipirneni stands with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar in support of the so-called Green New Deal that would cost trillions of dollars and wreck our economy.
5. She believes in a Socialist-led nationalizing healthcare, which would include all illegal immigrants, as she believes they should be rewarded for breaking into our country with citizenship.
As Margaret Thatcher said, “The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.”