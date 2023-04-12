I teach in the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community at Salt River Elementary School and live here in Fountain Hills. Owen Cooper, a second grader, recently won a statewide art contest. On March 28, Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee honored Owen and 13 other Arizona students in grades K-6 at the state capitol. They each received $529 towards an AZ529 account (an education savings plan).
For the contest, Yee’s office invited K-6 graders across Arizona to draw, paint or otherwise find a creative way to make an art piece representing their dream job. Owen won the award for creating a stunning piece that featured Red Mountain; he said he wants to be an artist when he’s older. I took Owen’s picture to Hang Ups Custom Framing to see about framing it. The owners of Hang Ups were so kind and will be helping to support Owen by framing his picture, something he will always be able to look at and remember his achievement.