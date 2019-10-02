I know that it's extremely popular to criticize and mock our politicians for all the foolishness that occurs in Congress, but I’d like to step outside of that and actually praise our senators for actually getting work done.
Senator McSally has done a tremendous job of fighting for our military bases and the important F-35 mission while on the Armed Services Committee. She knows how important it is to support these things because of the impact it brings our state. Senator Sinema has also done good work in increasing funding for community health centers throughout Arizona. Her work in this area and in the area of mental health has been outstanding.
I think it’s important that we support our elected officials as much as we criticize them. After all, we all want the same thing, and that’s a better country.