Performing arts organizations around the country have suffered a great blow due to the pandemic. They were one of the first to be shut down and will most likely be one of the last to be reopened. Fountain Hills Theater is no exception.
Since March, the theater has presented three outdoor musicals, while the regular season has been placed on an indefinite hold. The theater’s connection with our community has a long, 35-year history, beginning with producing two shows a year at McDowell Mountain Elementary, to participating in town Halloween and Christmas celebrations, to acquiring a new space thanks to our Town government.
Over the years, the theater grew to a full-time mainstage adult theater and a dedicated youth theater. In that time, hundreds of children participated in shows and workshops and productions involving hundreds of designers, actors and musicians, along with directors, choreographers, set, sound and lighting designers and technical crew. People from all over the Valley have attended shows and the theater has been the recipient of scores of ariZoni Theatre Awards for Excellence.
Please consider visiting FHTAZ.org/donate and making a donation in support of our very own performing arts theater in the Hills and its future theatrical productions during this season of giving!