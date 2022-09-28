Wow, what a year! There are three openings on the FHUSD School Board in the upcoming election to be held on Nov. 8, 2022. Our choice in the November 8 election is of supreme importance. We will not stand idly by and watch our free speech rights taken away.
We will not allow Biden’s DOJ to define concerned citizens who want to speak to their elected representatives in an open forum as “domestic terrorists.”
Robust political debate among citizens and their elected representatives is the very definition of free speech.
One person that will respect these and all of our rights is Libby Settle.
Known to me personally for years and years, she has consistently demonstrated an above average knowledge of local, statewide and even national issues. Voting for Libby will guarantee that we will enjoy our God-given rights far into the future.
Please join me in voting for Libby Settle on Nov. 8, 2022.