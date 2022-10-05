If you want a top-notch candidate for our Fountain Hills School Board, vote for Lillian Acker. She is immensely qualified for that important role, and she cares deeply about our students and our teachers.
Her impressive qualifications include a Master of Science degree in Elementary Education and Bachelor of Science degrees in Elementary Education and Spanish Education.
Additionally, she has Administrative Certifications in Illinois and Ohio.
She enjoyed a 25-year teaching career, with experience at the elementary and high school levels.
Lillian was a member of the Advisory Council to the Ohio Department of Education, a founding member of the Central Ohio English as a Second Language consortium, and she served on the Board of Directors of the Ohio Foreign Language Association.
She also served on the Board of Directors of her local Teachers Association.
She is an expert on public schools and national standards, and she has been endorsed by the Arizona Education Association.
This wealth of experience as an education professional, along with her state and community involvement, makes Lillian a great addition to our School Board.