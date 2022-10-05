Libby Settle is running for a seat on the FH school board. Here’s why she will get my vote. As an RN, I had the privilege of attending one of her sons to FH elementary school. That meant that I was in and out of her home twice per day for three years. I got to know Libby and her family pretty well.
She is hard-working, principled, committed to the welfare and education of all children and she holds traditional American values. If you want better schools in Fountain Hills and accountable leadership, please vote for Libby Settle.