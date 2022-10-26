I teach science at Fountain Hills High School, but my connection with Jenny is that of fellow mom and friend. As a longtime resident and involved parent in the district, she understands the challenges we face, as well as the unique opportunities available to a district our size.

She and her husband, Kim, have raised two daughters who are not only hardworking and intelligent, but creative and, most importantly, kind. They are acutely aware of the many options available for their daughters’ education. They could have chosen charter or private schools or neighboring public schools. However, they understand the value of a strong local school system and have made every effort to be involved in their daughters’ schools and to support our district.