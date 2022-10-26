I teach science at Fountain Hills High School, but my connection with Jenny is that of fellow mom and friend. As a longtime resident and involved parent in the district, she understands the challenges we face, as well as the unique opportunities available to a district our size.
She and her husband, Kim, have raised two daughters who are not only hardworking and intelligent, but creative and, most importantly, kind. They are acutely aware of the many options available for their daughters’ education. They could have chosen charter or private schools or neighboring public schools. However, they understand the value of a strong local school system and have made every effort to be involved in their daughters’ schools and to support our district.
They value the relationships their family has built with teachers and other local families and the balanced social, athletic and academic opportunities students have in our district.
As an engineer, Jenny takes an informed and solution-based approach to problems. She educates herself on the issues, actively participates in available training and listens to a variety of positions to understand how decisions will affect all types of students and families. Jenny has attended every FHUSD school board meeting that she could and has followed online when she is unable to make the meetings in person.
When discussing board meetings or current events in the district with her, her engagement and genuine care for our district are evident. I am pleased that she has decided to run and know that she will be a highly qualified and effective board member.
I am proud to support Jenny Amstutz (Guerrette) for the FHUSD school board!