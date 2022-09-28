The town of Fountain Hills is such an amazing place, and the people in the town have always been supportive of our local school district.
This November, the Fountain Hills School District will have two requests from voters: The District Additional Assistance (DAA) Override and a bond for facilities improvements. The DAA Override is a continuation of a current tax and supplies $750,000 each year for the next seven years for the district’s budget. That money is used for technology, textbooks, and other supplies, while the bond money would be used to address facilities issues and improvements as well as safety upgrades. According to the May 24 Work Study Session board meeting, this bond would not increase the current tax rate but would extend the current rate into the future.