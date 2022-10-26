My husband and I chose Fountain Hills as our home in 2003 because of the small community and the great schools. We wanted to raise our children in a town that took pride in its school district and supported public education.
Fast forward 19 years and both of our children have attended FHUSD K-12, graduated and moved on to college. I have volunteered thousands of hours in our school buildings as a classroom parent, PTO volunteer, PTO president and as a Governing Board member (10 years). I have worked side by side with our incredible teachers, administrators, parents and community members in fundraising when I was with the PTO and now as a Governing Board member, I read budgets and educate myself on school finance.
As a small district, we have a unique opportunity to provide students with small class sizes, individualized learning programs, multiple sport and club opportunities and so much more. However, without proper funding, these items will not be possible. On Nov. 8, voters will have the opportunity to vote on the FHUSD DAA override and bond. Both of these items will give the district the ability to purchase new technology, renovate buildings/sports facilities, repair/replace leaking roofs and inefficient HVAC units along with providing much-needed safety and security upgrades. Please vote yes and yes to support our schools.
Along with the bond and override, Fountain Hills voters will be electing three new individuals for the Governing Board. As a longtime volunteer in FHUSD, I ask that you consider using two votes for Jenny Amstutz Guerette and Tara Lamar. Both of these candidates have strong leadership and problem-solving skills, are willing to collaborate and listen and have the ability to make tough decisions to ensure our district is the best district in Arizona!