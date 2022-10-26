My husband and I chose Fountain Hills as our home in 2003 because of the small community and the great schools. We wanted to raise our children in a town that took pride in its school district and supported public education.

Fast forward 19 years and both of our children have attended FHUSD K-12, graduated and moved on to college. I have volunteered thousands of hours in our school buildings as a classroom parent, PTO volunteer, PTO president and as a Governing Board member (10 years). I have worked side by side with our incredible teachers, administrators, parents and community members in fundraising when I was with the PTO and now as a Governing Board member, I read budgets and educate myself on school finance.