“If a president can attack a private citizen using all of the power of his presidency and totally false accusations, who is safe?” The answer, unfortunately, is no one.
I was absolutely horrified to watch the Jan. 6 Committee hearing where two poll workers told their devastating tale of having their lives destroyed by Trump and his baseless accusations against them. Then we heard from Republican officeholders who had their entire families threatened with violence if they didn’t break the law for Trump. One of these, Rusty Bowers, was caring for a daughter with a terminal illness at the time and the constant threatening crowds, emails and phone calls made this agonizing to bear.
This behavior by Trump is outrageous and should disqualify him from any future office. It’s the behavior of a mob don or dictator and not that of a duly elected president of a democracy. And most frightening is that Trump is still peddling his “big lie” and encouraging his election- denying followers to pass laws, run for office and be in place to disrupt future elections.
Proud Boys and other extreme militant groups are still “standing by” for orders. And, unbelievably, even Rusty Bowers, who stood fast on principle and refused to allow the President to bully him into doing something illegal, says he would still vote for President Trump if he ran again. What? Why? Would he actually wish on our democracy someone who tried to violently overthrow it, ignored our constitution and cruelly tormented private citizens and fellow Republicans in order to do so?
It’s time for Republicans of character, if there are any left, to demand no more lies. Confidence in our free and fair elections, with their unique peaceful transfer of power, must be defended. Support Democracy, not lawlessness!