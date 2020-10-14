You’ve almost certainly seen the news that Trump and many others in the White House have COVID-19. By still refusing to encourage responsible practices as we face this pandemic, nearly the entire White House has become “super spreaders,” rallying under their Super-Spreader-In-Chief.
From his late and misguided response to his refusal to encourage safe practices by giving people the support they need to survive, Trump’s actions in April could be considered nothing short of negligent homicide. But now? As he has continued to hold his rallies and refused to follow safety guidelines, we can’t call it “negligent” anymore.