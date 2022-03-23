Crystal Cavanaugh took the trouble to look up my address in order to make the point that I live three minutes from Golden Eagle Park by car (which in reality would include the majority of SunRidge Canyon residents), and I could use that for all of my “park needs.”
Conveniently, she failed to mention that I live even closer to the proposed park area. How strange to leave out that detail. The fact that I may take a walk in a different direction and would very much appreciate a bench upon which to rest, and perhaps a drinking fountain, must be beyond her scope of insight. I won’t be looking to play baseball, tennis or basketball, or play on the playground, I’ll just hope for a quiet place to sit and reflect and rest.
I would disagree that by pointing out every possible negative that could be imagined or invented in the proposed park, our HOA was trying to “protect the rights of the residents.” This ploy gave the HOA board the chance to influence the homeowners prior to taking the survey. I, personally, didn't appreciate the totally one-sided negative viewpoint.
I was misquoted by Ms. Cavanaugh. My quote was as follows, “I could not be more ashamed or embarrassed by the stance the SunRidge Canyon HOA Board has taken on my behalf in regards to the proposed passive park.” The stance I’m referring to was the blatant negative attitude forced on the homeowners to building the park.