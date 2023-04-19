As a resident of SunRidge Canyon, I am amazed that Barry Wolborsky (who is not the head of our HOA) speaks for the hundreds of residents claiming clearly “We do not want or need a park.” Viewing the results of the Town’s survey, I would argue that the 40% claimed they would use a park is not “clear” in my book. The question doesn’t address wanting the park regardless of using it, so that could be a much higher percentage.
How magnanimous of the board to capitulate and accept a trail only. The stipulations are downright comical. No benches? Hate to have anyone be able to sit! No table? Hate to have someone possibly have a snack! No ramada for shade (which 30% of those surveyed wanted)? Hate to have someone seek relief from the sun! It would be just horrible if thirsty, tired, hot hikers wanted to tarry for more than a moment.