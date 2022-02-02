The Sunridge Canyon HOA sent a summary of the July 29, 2021 meeting regarding the proposed park. These were the concerns that were noted. The park could be a “teen hangout,” vandalism, loitering and drug usage and trafficking, trespassing, increased traffic/pedestrian safety, homeless community and tents, fire danger, and flood danger are feared. Not one single benefit of having this park was included. Then we were asked to complete a survey. Hmm, perhaps there was a bit of bias?
Why would teenagers choose to hang out here and/or do drugs? There are plenty of places in town. This is a weak argument. The safety of pedestrians? I believe we are able to cross a street safely. Is the possibility of a four-way stop there too inconvenient for drivers? The homeless with their tents? That’s probably after they have settled in Fountain Park, where there would be many more amenities.
It is so sad that our community is not looking at what a great improvement this would be. Many people walk and, in this area especially, it would be nice to get a drink, take a break and chat with other residents. Wouldn’t a game of bocce ball be fun? Oh no! An errant ball may be a safety concern.
As a former high school teacher, I will tell you that 98% of all teens are wonderful human beings and would even help police/clean the park if asked. Maybe they’d form a horseshoe league instead of using drugs!
I would think that residents living most closely to this area would be grateful not to have the proposed fire station there – bigger traffic issues.
This HOA standing against this park doesn’t line up with my values. I’m sure I am not the only one in Sunridge Canyon that feels this way.