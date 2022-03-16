With regards to the front page (March 2) Sunridge Park article, Sunridge Canyon resident, Wendy, was outraged and embarrassed that our Sunridge Canyon HOA dared to try to protect the rights of the residents by attaching a cover letter to the survey that the Town asked to be sent out.
The Town actually requested all of our emails be supplied to them, but our HOA protected that list. The cover letter was necessary, because the Town never asked the Sunridge residents on this survey whether they even wanted the neighborhood park. They asked questions about the number of parking spots, surfaces, lighting, gates and amenities.
Originally, justification from the Town listed their intention was to develop trail access off of busy Sunridge Drive, which has no parking. Their plan necessitated crossing HOA property along existing homes in order to connect to the existing trails. Who wanted this? Just walk, bike or drive to the nearby trailheads that already exist.
When the HOA informed the Town that they would not give permission to cross their property, this should have been dropped. Instead, the Town continued to push money toward developing a parking lot off of Desert Canyon and Sunridge Drive as the first phase of a passive neighborhood park. It is a total of five acres that the Town owns. Who knows what natural beauty will be disrupted to make this unneeded neighborhood parking lot? Then even less property is available for this “passive park.” Why change what is there now if it serves no functional purpose and no trailhead access across Sunridge Drive?
The woman quoted in the paper lives less than three minutes from the active Golden Eagle Park with walking trail and other amenities. Use that or the great sidewalk all the way up Sunridge to walk.