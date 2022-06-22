As a two-year resident of Fountain Hills who has moved a business to town, I read with interest candidates’ statements on business relations in the June 8 edition. Most suggestions are based on factors beyond the Town’s control or on wishful thinking. There are immediate, tangible steps the Town can take to improve the business climate.
*Reduce the retail sales tax rate. At 2.9%, this rate is higher than Mesa (2.0%) or Scottsdale (1.75%). Any lost tax revenue can be offset by increased in-town spending and by eliminating projects such as the much-maligned Saguaro roundabout.
*Revisit the General Plan. Fountain Hills is a small, remote – some might say insular – community, and it seems most residents like it that way. Seasonal residents also limit population density, as we see in our deserted downtown. Without a larger population, the town will struggle to attract business and improve services. We need zoning to encourage high-density housing that families can afford.
*Look beyond tourism. Candidates almost uniformly touted increasing tourism. Great. But a tourist economy favors a few businesses while doing nothing to develop the variety of services residents need. Calling the unfunded Dark Sky complex a tourist attraction is premature.
*Skip silly regulation. The recent squabble over the sign ordinance reinforced the Town’s anti-business reputation. Do we really need this level of supervision?
*Mobilize economic development. The economic development page on the Town website has minimal resources. It lists commercial vacancies and state and county incentive programs. Will economic development staff assist with permitting? Help with applying for the listed state and county programs? How does the Town recruit and support new business?
There’s a lot to like in Fountain Hills but we need a town government that actually delivers a business-friendly platform.