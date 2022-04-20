Once again, the Fountain Hills Theater has brought many laughs to the audience this weekend. The opening night of “Suds” was funny throughout, with wonderful actors and many songs from the ‘60s and ‘70s which you will recognize.
The author of the play set out to bring all these wonderful songs together, created a funny story and got permission from the songwriters to use their songs. This permission was given before COVID and is no longer available, so you will find this play nowhere else, ever. Go see it. You will love it.