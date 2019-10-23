Well, some I know think I am a bit weird, and at times I agree. I love my country, fellow man and, especially, I love our Fountain Hills!
My weird idea is to keep the vista east of Palisades and Shea! If you ever find yourself as a passenger as your driver turns toward the north off Shea, look to the East, catch your breath and wonder, why do we not deserve such beauty?
I say send the developers on their way. Build an access with minimum gravel roads and a few picnic shelters (off to the side) and keep the whole area pristine. A two-car pullout on Palisades, north of Shea, could be added later to share our beauty with others.