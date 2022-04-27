An attempt is being made by the recent buyer/developer of a residence on Log Lane to build a 12-home subdivision on this 22-acre landlocked property.
When deeded 33 years ago by the Town’s founding fathers, a deed restriction was placed prohibiting any further development beyond one house for this property. This deed restriction is active/valid/runs with the land and is registered with Maricopa County and the Town of Fountain Hills. Log Lane was created at this time as a service drive to access this one and only house, as the deed restriction dictated. As this hillside property is surrounded by 38 homes and Ashbrook Wash, it has no viable access for a subdivision.
By dumping 12 times the traffic onto this intended driveway, a very unsafe situation will exist at the confluence of Log Lane, Golden Eagle (35 mph) and Paradox. Today’s street offset ordinance requires 250 feet of separation, however, Log Lane to Paradox is only 158 feet. The area is very steep and is a popular route with no sidewalk for walkers, joggers and bicyclists.
We 38 adjacent property owners have banded together in an effort to preserve this unblemished piece of Sonoran Desert and protect our property values for which we paid premiums for the privilege of not having a subdivision in our backyards, and we were told correctly when we purchased/built our homes that this land could never be developed.
The NPOA will rule on the developer’s request at an open meeting on May 5 at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Center and the Planning and Zoning Commission will review this issue at their open meeting on May 9 at 6 p.m.