While reviewing the school board minutes in the paper last week, I was stunned and disappointed to read that Dr. Jagodzinski was asked by a member of the School Board to “deny” his well-earned performance pay as a “good faith” gesture to the community.
In my personal life and professional career, it has never entered my mind nor have I ever heard of a board member asking a professional of any level to “give back” performance-based pay. In fact, in being a part of the community since 1980, I’ve repeatedly heard community members express concern to ensure competitive pay for our school officials, administrators and teachers.