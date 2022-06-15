Thank you, Sherrie James, for making the strong case for a need for change on the Council (see her letter, June 1).
James made light of the issues that have concerned the electorate over the past couple of years, but are the positions held by the liberal council members. James believes concerned citizens got “a taste for power during the primary property tax campaign.” As a reminder, two-thirds of all voters turned that down. Then James mentions “there was the big hoopla over Daybreak.” That was no “hoopla,” the halls were packed with those against that project. Most people weren’t objecting to the idea of an emergency hospital in town, it was the zoning change made that allowed the facility to be built directly next to residential property.
James then fluffed off the concerns of the Fountain Hills constituents over the group detox homes policy in residential areas. The way news dribbled out over that issue is unacceptable. The likely new Council members, Allen Skillicorn, Hannah Toth and Brenda Kalivianakis, have all stated transparency is paramount. Good!
Ms. James also mentioned the sign ordinance saga. How long did it take the liberal-leaning Council members to get the message from the public and the local businesses before they curtailed their power grab? Local Businessman, Joe Arpaio, has already vouched that support of local businesses will be one of his top priorities.
Finally, I find it intriguing that Ms. Dickey obviously likes the direction the Council is going, as she personally recruited a Democrat to replace the guy who, from his “pulpit,” lectures we, the plebs, about how we’re not smart enough to understand. Enough said!