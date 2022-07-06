Our number one financial crisis is the backlog of serious street repair projects and the grossly underfunded Street Fund.
The response of Mayor Dickey and Councilmember Magazine (Chair of Couture’s election committee) to the May 17 Citizen Street Committee study was appalling. These two Liberal Democrats have been on Council eight or more years. Ignoring the problem has not fixed it. The backlog of projects has quadrupled in the past four to five years. We have an $80 million problem now, folks. All Dickey and Magazine could do is lament about the problem. Had no idea of how to solve it after eight years. It’s their job!
Why re-elect Dickey to a third term? She has failed to address the biggest deferred liability to Fountain Hills. Estimated $80 million. Instead, she funds shiny new projects like $400,000 for a roundabout and stadium step study we have no funds to build. And more.
Dickey and her Liberal Democrat Council have intentionally made this a crisis to force voters to approve a bond (tax increase) to fix the streets. Shameful.
Liberal Democrat Town Council candidates Dickey and Couture, and their supporters who shut down the candidate forum with angry disruptions, desperately want to evade their political party identification because of these current Fountain Hills voter registration statistics: Republicans, 8,342, 45.6%; Democrats, 3,954, 21.6%; Independents, 5,972, 32.8%
Liberal Democrats deceive voters, calling themselves Moderate or nonpartisan. Ms. Couture even calls herself normal. People who feel compelled to reassure others of that rarely are. Couture and Dickey are members of Liberal Ladies and Democrat Club. Hardly a stretch to refer to them as Liberal Democrats, is it? Their phony cries for a nonpartisan election are self-serving.
The Conservative candidates – Toth, Arpaio, Skillicorn and Kalivianakis – aren’t deceptive about their Conservative beliefs. Vote for them.