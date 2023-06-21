Yesterday the volunteer Citizens Advisory Streets Committee (CASC) presented its findings to the Town Council in a work-study session, finalizing 20 months of looking into the community’s 166-mile street network. The conclusion reached is that $50 million is needed to improve major intersections and fix streets with Pavement Condition Index (PCI) ratings below 70.
In addressing where to find $50 million the CASC concluded it must come from within the community and there are only three alternatives: (1) a primary property tax, (2) bonds, or (3) sales taxes. After considerable discussions the committee unanimously concluded that residents should be given an opportunity to approve a bond referendum in November 2024.
Because no decisions were made yesterday and the Council will likely not decide anything until later this year, residents will have ample opportunities between now and fall to express how they really feel about their streets and what should be done. In the interim, the community must wrestle with the importance of “curb appeal” in sustaining home values and attracting new businesses, and has the time come to vote yes?
Five times residents have been given a chance to approve additional street funds (1991, 1994, 2011, 2013, 2018), but only twice (1994 and 2013) did voters step up. After the 2018 failed attempt the Council did what it could to minimize future problems and raised sales taxes, but even that has proven to not be enough. Today, 51% of the network is below a PCI 70 threshold and professional engineers forecast that deterioration will only worsen without an influx of more money.
In the end, the fate of Fountain Hills streets is in the hands of its voters. As is quite evident by now, streets do not magically fix themselves.