Yesterday the volunteer Citizens Advisory Streets Committee (CASC) presented its findings to the Town Council in a work-study session, finalizing 20 months of looking into the community’s 166-mile street network. The conclusion reached is that $50 million is needed to improve major intersections and fix streets with Pavement Condition Index (PCI) ratings below 70.

In addressing where to find $50 million the CASC concluded it must come from within the community and there are only three alternatives: (1) a primary property tax, (2) bonds, or (3) sales taxes. After considerable discussions the committee unanimously concluded that residents should be given an opportunity to approve a bond referendum in November 2024.