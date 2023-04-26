Thanks to Justin Weldy, our Town’s Public Works director, for his presentation to our Town Council on April 18. In case you missed it, he clarified some street misunderstandings and addressed history.

As a member of the ad hoc volunteer Streets Committee, I can assure you the committee is wrestling with some very complex issues. At the moment, we’re still examining a 2023 professional assessment of street conditions, together with two other assessments conducted in 2008 and 2018, to determine what it will take to fix everything.