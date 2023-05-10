Good governance does not begin with stoking fear and gaslighting one’s constituents. Councilmember Skillicorn’s self-serving social media video concerning a single homeless person’s tent on State land suddenly became an “encampment” and the individual was morphed into a dire threat to our middle school students. Fear can be a powerful political tool, but it is rarely productive or compassionate.
Good governance is based on doing your homework, reading expert opinions and tapping existing resources to solve a situation or problem. Councilmember Skillicorn expended none of that effort. If he had done so, he would realize that incidences of homeless individuals doing bodily harm are rare. He would also realize that most homeless persons have lost everything (home/job/living) and may also be victims of untreated mental illness. They deserve compassion and assistance, not uninformed fearmongering.
Resources exist within the Valley to aid those who are homeless. A New Leaf (turnanewleaf.org/services ) is a nonprofit providing a broad spectrum of support services to families and individuals in need, including Homeless Helplines for families at 602-595-8700 and individuals at 602-229-5155.
Although I am also a firm believer that good governance is based on the U.S. Constitution’s separation of church and State, I have noted the new Council majority’s frequent “Christian” postings on social media. I cannot fathom a religion or faith that demonizes and attacks anyone who is perceived as “the other.” Perhaps these individuals should return to their New Testament where Jesus says, “Inasmuch as ye have done it to one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it to me.” – Matthew 25:40. Perhaps a less sacred quotation may speak more clearly for compassion and understanding, “There but for the grace of God go I.”