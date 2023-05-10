Good governance does not begin with stoking fear and gaslighting one’s constituents. Councilmember Skillicorn’s self-serving social media video concerning a single homeless person’s tent on State land suddenly became an “encampment” and the individual was morphed into a dire threat to our middle school students. Fear can be a powerful political tool, but it is rarely productive or compassionate.

Good governance is based on doing your homework, reading expert opinions and tapping existing resources to solve a situation or problem. Councilmember Skillicorn expended none of that effort. If he had done so, he would realize that incidences of homeless individuals doing bodily harm are rare. He would also realize that most homeless persons have lost everything (home/job/living) and may also be victims of untreated mental illness. They deserve compassion and assistance, not uninformed fearmongering.