What a wonderful article by Mr. Postiglione highlighting the Stitchers of Hope group. I was thrilled to see our dedicated, talented and productive members given credit.
I would like to point out an erroneous picture caption. I was fortunate to go to Uganda with the Return Hope International group from Christ Church. My main purpose in going was to teach the local women how to make the components of the hygiene kits so that they could continue the cause. The Ugandan woman is holding a huge bag of hygiene products that they had made, and I was beyond proud.