I always thought that charity begins at home. Some GOP members are against the $2,000 checks to the American people who are suffering from lack of work or because of the pandemic. Mitch McConnell is one of the members against the increase.
We give so much money to other countries in foreign aid, practically for nothing, and yet it is too much to help our own people because some millionaires might get the $2,000 also. Why don’t we keep about $2 million from each of the countries we give so many millions to and help our own people?
Maybe we should vote everyone out of Washington.