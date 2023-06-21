Easter, Mother’s Day, Christmas, 4th of July, Thanksgiving, Memorial Day, Christenings, Veteran’s Day; celebrated American holidays. Mount Rushmore, the Statue of Liberty, Gettysburg, Pearl Harbor, Liberty Bell; historic American monuments. Grilled steak, French fries, pizza, hamburgers, tacos, stuffed cabbage, corned beef, pancakes, bacon; traditional American food.

Add in the English language, living within secure borders, honoring your ethnicity, revering your family, enjoying music and art, respecting places of worship and what you have are the ingredients blended into 2.5 centuries of American culture. Will those facets of the American heritage that were bequeathed to you be passed onto the next generation?