Easter, Mother’s Day, Christmas, 4th of July, Thanksgiving, Memorial Day, Christenings, Veteran’s Day; celebrated American holidays. Mount Rushmore, the Statue of Liberty, Gettysburg, Pearl Harbor, Liberty Bell; historic American monuments. Grilled steak, French fries, pizza, hamburgers, tacos, stuffed cabbage, corned beef, pancakes, bacon; traditional American food.
Add in the English language, living within secure borders, honoring your ethnicity, revering your family, enjoying music and art, respecting places of worship and what you have are the ingredients blended into 2.5 centuries of American culture. Will those facets of the American heritage that were bequeathed to you be passed onto the next generation?
Sovereign nations of the world have secure borders and a palpable, authentic culture. America’s borders are no longer secure and the culture that reveres equal justice and liberty for all is being erased by the federal government.
The federal government is sponsoring a border invasion of 11,000 migrants/day from over 100 different counties. The immigration system is not broken; the politicians elected to secure the border are corrupt, they are betraying and lying to Americans.
Harping on political diversions about funding an unwinnable war in Europe, improperly managing debt payments, pitting masculinity against femininity, harboring criminals while abandoning victims, are all incremental actions toward the seditious annihilation of our American heritage.
Plato’s prediction: “If you do not take an interest in the affairs of your government, then you are doomed to live under the rule of fools.” Plato’s prediction becomes more evident every day. Ignoring them allows them to take command of how we live, eat, talk, think and pray.
Protect your heritage, step up and help remove bad leadership. Lying, colluding and deceiving the public trust is abundant reason to remove elected officials from office even if criminal prosecution doesn’t happen.