I understand that people are trying to make the most of being quarantined right now, but I believe this is leading people to be more exposed and reckless than they normally would. I don’t know how many times a day I see new random people in my complex walking around. People are showing up to do yoga, sell things on OfferUp, socializing in the pool area and real estate agents are meeting with people to show units for rent/sale.
This may sound harsh but we need to stop the possibility of spreading this virus. I read just today that three of our postal workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. This essentially has exposed everyone in Fountain Hills who receives mail. And that is everyone. I pray every day for the safety of my family and the leaders in the country to make the right decisions to mitigate this crisis. I also pray for the people in this town. God bless and please stay safe.